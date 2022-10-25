Wife and husband have cars stolen from different locations in Guelph

A husband and wife both had their cars stolen from locations across the Royal City, according to police.

Guelph police first received a report around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday that a man's black 2012 Mercedes had been stolen from his workplace parking lot on Massey Road.

Twenty minutes later, the man reported to police that when his wife went to go pick him up, her 2014 Infiniti was missing from their home in the area of Farley Drive and Clairfields Drive East.

Police say a key for the Infiniti had been left inside the Mercedes.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact Guelph Police Service.