Ontario’s own Wiarton Willie saw his shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter weather.



This year's groundhog is an "understudy" to the previous Willie, who died last September.

On Friday morning, shortly after 8 a.m., the groundhog emerged and made his prediction, contradicting his fellow friend Shubenacadie Sam in Nova Scotia.

He waddled out of his fenced pen at about 8 a.m. local time and wandered around, a sign he was predicting an early end to winter.



Fans looked on and let out loud cheers as Sam, who lives at the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park, scampered around the snowy grounds on what was the 30th anniversary of his annual weather prediction.

Folklore has it that if a groundhog sees his shadow on Groundhog Day he'll flee to his burrow, heralding six more weeks of winter, and if he doesn't, it means spring's around the corner.

Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog foresees no early end to winter.

Similar to Wiarton Willie, Punxsutawney Phil's handlers announced Friday the weather prognosticator saw his shadow.



I have seen my shadow !! SORRY FOLKS!! 6 MORE WEEKS OF WINTER!#6MoreWeeks #GroundhogDay — Punxsutawny Phil (@PunxsatawnyPhil) February 2, 2018

Phil's prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler's Knob, a tiny hill just outside of Punxsutawney. That's about 65 miles (about 100 kilometres) northeast of Pittsburgh.

Spectators bundled up and bopped to music amid the camp and kitsch with the temperature around 11 degrees (minus-12 Celsius).

Records dating to 1887 show Phil predicting more winter 103 times while forecasting an early spring just 18 times. No records exist for the remaining years.

There’s Only one more groundhog left to make his prediction. Will Manitoba Merv make it a tie, or will we endure six more weeks of winter?



With files from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press