KITCHENER -- Mask acne, or maskne, has become another side-effect of the pandemic.

Wearing a mask can lead to skin rashes, pimples and irritation.

Emmy Downing and Mady Gakhel have experienced maskne while embracing the use of masks to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"I definitely find if you're wearing it for even half an hour and you start sweating in the summer, that your face is reacting or even just getting red, dry, irritating bits," Downing said.

Anita's Skin Care in Waterloo said more people, including health-care workers, are booking appointments for treatment.

"We're talking about clients who never had any problem with their skin developing bumps and acne," owner Anita Krawiec said.

Guelph dermatologist Dr. Dusan Sajic said he finds it worse for people with pre-existing skin conditions.

"If you have eczema or if you have perioral dermatitis or if you have acne that you already had, especially hormonal acne that tends to affect this area, it can make it much worse," he said.

Masken can be caused by a number of factors, including mask type and material, fit, prolonged use and stress.

"You want a nice high thread count, woven cotton or woven silk, and make sure that it's not irritating you," Dr. Sajic said.

"I notice when it's hotter, I don't like to wear the thicker ones," Gakhel said.

Sajic and Krawiec said people should be kind to their faces by cleaning it and letting it breathe. They also suggested not using too many products.

Reusable masks should be cleaned with non-scented, natural detergents.

Anyone with a persistent problem is encouraged to see a skincare professional.