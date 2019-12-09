KITCHENER -- If you're finding debt becoming harder to manage, you're not alone: the latest data shows that Canadians are filing the highest number of personal insolvencies in a decade.

Ontarians are deeper debt than the national average: Ontario has seen its insolvency rate increase by 14.4 per cent compared to 8.9 per cent across Canada.

A local insolvency trustee says it has nothing to do with mortgages, interest rates, or unemployment.

"Two of the biggest costs we have as human beings are food and shelter," says Doug Hoyes of Hoyes, Michalos and Associates.

He says the reason for rising personal insolvency is because everyday expenses have gone up faster than income and that credit use has its limits.

The rising insolvency goes against some positive economic indicators, like employment.

"The unemployment rate is low. Eight out of 10 of our clients are working at the time they file a consumer proposal or bankruptcy," he says.

Other financial experts say routine expenses aren't enough to push people to bankruptcy. They don't buy the idea that cost of living is driving up Canadian debt.

Hoyes says his experience with clients in Kitchener is that they are having a hard time making ends meet if they don't own their home.

"Only five per cent of the people who I see here in Kitchener filing a bankruptcy or consumer proposal are homeowners—95 per cent of them are renters," he explains.

"We're not seeing homeowners going bankrupt."

Hoyes says you can take any of the following steps to try to reduce your debt: