'Who would do this?' OPP looking for dangerous driver
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019 8:10AM EDT
Police are looking to identify a driver involved in a dangerous collision on Highway 410 in Brampton.
The incident occurred on May 3 near the Highway 407.
Dash camera footage shows a vehicle tailgating another car before trying to pass.
The passing car appears to cut off the car causing it to spin out of control.
The vehicle that caused the collision continues speeding down the highway.
The OPP are releasing the video to try and find the driver.
Who would do this? Help us identify the driver of the car that failed to remain on #Hwy410 - May 3, 2019.— Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) May 15, 2019
Call Port Credit OPP with any information 905-278-6131 pic.twitter.com/D2Kt5hSc0S