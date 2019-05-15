

Police are looking to identify a driver involved in a dangerous collision on Highway 410 in Brampton.

The incident occurred on May 3 near the Highway 407.

Dash camera footage shows a vehicle tailgating another car before trying to pass.

The passing car appears to cut off the car causing it to spin out of control.

The vehicle that caused the collision continues speeding down the highway.

The OPP are releasing the video to try and find the driver.