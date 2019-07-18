

CTV Kitchener





A public health warning has been issued after three people reportedly overdosed from white fentanyl in Guelph.

They happened on Wednesday at the Downtown Community Health Centre.

The victims were under the supervision of a nurse. All three overdoses were reversed.

Staff at the centre says the people who were affected are what they would call experienced users who normally take higher dosages, showing how potent this opioid is.

The Wellington Guelph Drug Strategy (WGDS) says the white fentanyl seems to be extremely potent.

It is described as having an icing sugar consistency.

Unusual overdose symptoms include muscle clenching in arms, legs and hands.

The WGDS is advising the public to never use alone and to always carry naloxone.