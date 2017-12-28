Featured
Where to ring in the new year in Waterloo Region
New Year's celebrations took over Carl Zehr Square in Kitchener to welcome 2017. (Christopher Cryne)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, December 28, 2017 3:26PM EST
Looking for a special way to say hi to 2018? Looking to do it for free? We’ve got you covered.
There are plenty of family-friendly celebrations planned around Waterloo Region for the final hours of 2017 and first hours of the new year.
Here’s a look at some of the biggest public gatherings:
- The celebration in downtown Kitchener will have a decidedly retro feel, with the Canadian Toy Con, old-school arcade games, live entertainment, breakfast cereal and the biggest attractions of all – the Mystery Machine from Scooby-Doo and the vehicle from The Flintstones. Cosplay, vendors, skating and more is also on offer at City Hall and Carl Zehr Square, starting at 6 p.m.
- Waterloo’s family-friendly New Year’s event includes an out-of-this world theme, with activities focused on space travel. The event starts at 6 p.m. at Waterloo Public Square, featuring music, skating and programming for kids, followed by an early countdown at 9 p.m.
- It’s also an early start to the festivities in Cambridge, where Hespeler Arena’s doors open at 4:45 p.m. and the New Year’s countdown happens at 8 p.m. In-between, the arena plays host to crafts, games, skating, a photo booth, a bouncy castle and live entertainment.
Wherever you ring in the new year in Waterloo Region, Grand River Transit buses will be free on all routes after 6 p.m., with service hours extended on some routes. Full details are available here.