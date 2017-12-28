

CTV Kitchener





Looking for a special way to say hi to 2018? Looking to do it for free? We’ve got you covered.

There are plenty of family-friendly celebrations planned around Waterloo Region for the final hours of 2017 and first hours of the new year.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest public gatherings:

The celebration in downtown Kitchener will have a decidedly retro feel, with the Canadian Toy Con, old-school arcade games, live entertainment, breakfast cereal and the biggest attractions of all – the Mystery Machine from Scooby-Doo and the vehicle from The Flintstones. Cosplay, vendors, skating and more is also on offer at City Hall and Carl Zehr Square, starting at 6 p.m.

Waterloo’s family-friendly New Year’s event includes an out-of-this world theme, with activities focused on space travel. The event starts at 6 p.m. at Waterloo Public Square, featuring music, skating and programming for kids, followed by an early countdown at 9 p.m.

It’s also an early start to the festivities in Cambridge, where Hespeler Arena’s doors open at 4:45 p.m. and the New Year’s countdown happens at 8 p.m. In-between, the arena plays host to crafts, games, skating, a photo booth, a bouncy castle and live entertainment.

Wherever you ring in the new year in Waterloo Region, Grand River Transit buses will be free on all routes after 6 p.m., with service hours extended on some routes. Full details are available here.