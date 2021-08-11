KITCHENER -- Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Waterloo Region, warning of temperatures reaching the high 20s and low 30s this week.

The weather agency also said humidex values could make it feel like 40 degrees Celsius.

The Region of Waterloo opens cooling centres during heat warnings.

Here's where they're located:

CAMBRIDGE

Region of Waterloo building at 150 Main St., from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday

KITCHENER

Don McLaren Arena at 61 Green St., from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum at 10 Huron Rd., from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Kitchener Downtown Community Health Centre at 44 Francis St. South, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday

Region of Waterloo Headquarters at 150 Frederick St., from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday

NORTH DUMFRIES

North Dumfries Community Complex at 2958 Greenfield Rd. in Ayr, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday

Regional Library at 137 Stanley St. in Ayr, from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

WATERLOO

Adult Recreation Centre at 185 King St. South, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Region of Waterloo Building at 99 Regina St. South, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday

WELLESLEY

Regional Library at 5279 Ament Line in Linwood, from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday

Regional Library at 3605 Lobsinger Line in St. Clements, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, 2 to 6 p.m. Friday

Regional Library at 1137 Henry Street in Wellesley, from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

WILMOT

Regional Library at 115 Snyder's Rd. East in Baden, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Thursday, 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Regional Library at 1176 Queen St. in New Dundee, from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday

Regional Library at 145 Huron St. in New Hamburg, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Thursday, 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Township of Wilmot Administration Complex at 60 Snyders Rd. West in Baden from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Monday to Friday)

WOOLWICH

Regional Library at 65 Arthur St. South in Elmira, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Thursday, 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Regional Library at 29 Queensway Dr. in St. Jacobs from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday

Facilities will have specific rules and capacity limits related to COVID-19 protocols.

PROTECTING YOURSELF FROM THE HEAT

Regional officials recommend checking the forecast before heading out in hot conditions and planning ahead.

The also say people should drink lots of cool liquids and wear loose-fitting clothing made of breathable fabric.

People should take breaks from the heat and stay in the shade whenever possible, and take cool baths and showers.

Exposure to hot weather can cause dizziness, nausea, fainting, headaches, rapid breathing or heartbeats and extreme thirst.

The region says people and pets should never be left in hot vehicles.