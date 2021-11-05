Where the rubber meets the road: Truck with $90K in condoms stolen in Oxford County

KITCHENER -

OPP in Oxford County say a tractor trailer loaded with condoms has been stolen.

According to police, it happened at a property on Road 68 in Zorra Township. The theft was reported early Friday morning.

Police say the transport truck was parked overnight and had more than $90,000 worth of Skyn brand condoms and accessories on board.

Several other vehicles on the property and a fence were also damaged.

Police say they are taking a look at surveillance video to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oxford County OPP or Crime Stoppers.