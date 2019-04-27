Featured
Where did spring go? Flurries, showers expected this weekend
A rainy day in Windsor, Ont., on Sept. 29, 2016. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, April 27, 2019 12:48PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 27, 2019 12:49PM EDT
Waterloo Region and surrounding areas won’t get much sun over the next few days.
According to Environment Canada, Saturday will be mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries.
Wind gusts could range from 30 km/h to 60 km/h.
Earth Day events in Kitchener and Waterloo were cancelled Saturday as a result of those strong winds.
These conditions will continue through Saturday night and into Sunday, with the weather agency predicting a 30% chance of flurries or rain showers in the early morning.
Monday is also expected to be cloudy with a chance of showers through the day and night.