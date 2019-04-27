

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Region and surrounding areas won’t get much sun over the next few days.

According to Environment Canada, Saturday will be mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries.

Wind gusts could range from 30 km/h to 60 km/h.

Earth Day events in Kitchener and Waterloo were cancelled Saturday as a result of those strong winds.

These conditions will continue through Saturday night and into Sunday, with the weather agency predicting a 30% chance of flurries or rain showers in the early morning.

Monday is also expected to be cloudy with a chance of showers through the day and night.