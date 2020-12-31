Advertisement
Where COVID-19 tests are available on New Year's Day in Waterloo Region
Published Thursday, December 31, 2020 1:52PM EST
A nurse gets a swab ready at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, on Friday, May 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
KITCHENER -- Two testing locations will be open for COVID-19 testing on New Year's Day.
The St. Mary's Hospital clinic will have regular hours and the assessment centre at Cambridge Memorial Hospital will operate under holiday hours.
Grand River Hospital's drive-thru clinic is closed on Friday and will reopen on Saturday.
Appointments are required at all locations.