KITCHENER -- As more people head out of their homes as restrictions lift, the City of Waterloo is sharing a list of public washrooms that are open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Washrooms are available at indoor and outdoor locations throughout the city. Officials say anyone using the indoor locations will need to follow entry requirements for the buildings, such as wearing a face covering and answering screening questions.

These outdoor washrooms are open for public use:

Hillside Park (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Lexington Park (Only open during programs)

RIM Park Green Lab (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Waterloo Park splashpad (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Waterloo Park west (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Waterloo Park east (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Westmount Sports Park (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

These indoor washrooms are open to the public: