Where can you poop? Waterloo lists public washrooms that are open during pandemic
Published Thursday, August 6, 2020 3:43PM EDT
A new computer modeling study shows how a flushing toilet can send a cloud of little particles containing fecal matter into the air that could carry coronavirus. (Shutterstock/CNN)
KITCHENER -- As more people head out of their homes as restrictions lift, the City of Waterloo is sharing a list of public washrooms that are open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Washrooms are available at indoor and outdoor locations throughout the city. Officials say anyone using the indoor locations will need to follow entry requirements for the buildings, such as wearing a face covering and answering screening questions.
These outdoor washrooms are open for public use:
- Hillside Park (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Lexington Park (Only open during programs)
- RIM Park Green Lab (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Waterloo Park splashpad (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Waterloo Park west (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)
- Waterloo Park east (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)
- Westmount Sports Park (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
These indoor washrooms are open to the public:
- Adult Recreation Centre (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Waterloo City Hall (First floor: Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
- Visitor and Heritage Centre (Tuesday to Saturday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)