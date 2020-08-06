KITCHENER -- As more people head out of their homes as restrictions lift, the City of Waterloo is sharing a list of public washrooms that are open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Washrooms are available at indoor and outdoor locations throughout the city. Officials say anyone using the indoor locations will need to follow entry requirements for the buildings, such as wearing a face covering and answering screening questions.

These outdoor washrooms are open for public use:

  • Hillside Park (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
  • Lexington Park (Only open during programs)
  • RIM Park Green Lab (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
  • Waterloo Park splashpad (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
  • Waterloo Park west (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)
  • Waterloo Park east (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)
  • Westmount Sports Park (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

These indoor washrooms are open to the public:

  • Adult Recreation Centre (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
  • Waterloo City Hall (First floor: Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
  • Visitor and Heritage Centre (Tuesday to Saturday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)