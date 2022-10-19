Where and when are the Santa Claus parades this year?

Kitchener Santa Clause Parade was held on Saturday morning. Kitchener Santa Clause Parade was held on Saturday morning.

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Where have home prices increased the most in Canada?

While average home prices across most provinces and territories have cooled considerably since reaching their peak in February, several markets are still seeing prices rise year-over-year. CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of properties on sale in markets that have seen some of the highest annual growth rates across Canada.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver