When will my street be plowed in Waterloo Region and Guelph?

A snow plow in Midland, Ont., in January 2022 (Mike Arsalides/CTV News) A snow plow in Midland, Ont., in January 2022 (Mike Arsalides/CTV News)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver