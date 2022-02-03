When will my street be plowed in Waterloo Region and Guelph?

Snow plow drivers are out Thursday to clear roads after a snowstorm blanketed much of southern Ontario, including Waterloo Region and the Guelph area.

Here’s how each city prioritizes snow clearing:

Priority one streets in Kitchener include main roads and major arteries. These routes and GRT bus routes will be maintained until complete.

The city’s website says snow plow drivers will then move on to priority two streets like hills, curves and GRT bus routes once priority one streets are cleared. If snow starts to fall again, the crews will restart with clearing priority one areas.

Priority three streets will start once priority one and two roads are clear of snow, which incudes backstreets.

A map of priority streets can be found here.

The City of Waterloo’s website said snow plow service time is measured once the snow stops falling, and will reset if it starts to fall again.

Drivers will start on major arterial roads like King Street, and will have those cleared within six hours after five centimetres of snow accumulates.

Major collector routes and GRT bus routes, like Regina Street, will be cleared 12 hours after eight centimetres of snow.

Plows will clear residential streets within 16 hours of eight centimetres of snow.

Finally, minor residential streets will be cleared within 24 hours after 10 centimetres of snow.

A map of Waterloo’s priority streets is available here.

When snow begins, Cambridge crews will get out on the road to salt all primary and secondary roads.

Once five centimetres of snow accumulates, the city’s website says most primary and secondary roads will be cleared within six hours.

After 10 centimetres of snow, crews will plow most residential roads within 24 hours.

Cambridge’s snow plow priority map can be seen here.

Snow plow drivers in Guelph will start to clear primary roads after 2.5 centimetres of snow, and will have them cleared six hours after snow stops.

Secondary roads will be completed within 24 hours, the city says.

As for residential roads, plows will start clearing those after 10 centimetres of snow accumulates. Residential plowing will be done within 24 hours.

Guelph has an interactive map where you can track plows in real time.