

Shannon Bradbury, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER -- A wintery system blanketed much of southern Ontario in snow and although the worst has passed, frigid temperatures as well as lake-effect squalls remain.

Environment Canada has issued snow squall watches and warnings as snow squalls off of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay are expected to persist into Wednesday morning.

Local snowfall amounts of 5 to 15 cm are possible today in the streamers while 20 to 30 cm could fall tonight into Wednesday morning in the snow-belt regions including the Grey, Bruce, Huron, Perth and Wellington Counties.

Local blowing snow can reduce visibility to near zero at times. Snow squalls are expected to taper off Wednesday afternoon as winds shift, also helping to bring in some relief from the cold temperatures.

Prepare for poor and quickly changing travel conditions as snow squalls can vary within just a few kilometers.

According to Environment Canada, 13 cm of snow fell in Kitchener as of 8 o’clock a.m. Tuesday. Environment Canada also says this sets a new daily record for Kitchener, breaking the previous record of 7.6 cm set back in 1933.

Along with the snow, a blast of cold arctic air has settled into the region. Record cold temperatures have been broken in some areas. Temperatures at the Region of Waterloo International Airport dipped to -10 C Tuesday morning with a wind chill of -15 C, breaking the record low of -9 C set back in 1920.

Downtown Toronto picked up 15 cm, causing several travel disruptions throughout the GTA.

Hamilton recorded 17 cm of snow and Ottawa picked up 11 cm.

