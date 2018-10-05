This weekend is the last long weekend before the Christmas season.

Seasonally warm temperatures will keep things comfortable, but rain and even thunderstorms are a possibility.

Monday will bring sunnier skies and a high of 24 C to kick off a warm start to the short work week.

It’s also the first weekend of Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest, bringing an influx of crowds and tourists to Waterloo Region.

Being a holiday weekend, it also means a series of closures, cancellations and modified hours for some businesses and services.

Here’s a look at what you can expect to see this weekend:

Closures

  • Many municipal buildings (but not Kitchener City Hall) will be closed for the weekend
  • All pools in Kitchener are closed Sunday and Monday, while community centres are not offering programming on Monday
  • All library branches will be closed Sunday and Monday
  • The only public building open Monday in Cambridge is the John Dolson, which has leisure swim hours from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • In Waterloo, the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex and Albert McCormick Community Centre will be closed all day Monday, with RIM Park only opening at 4 p.m.
  • Bank branches are closed Monday
  • Many supermarkets, stores and pharmacies are either closed or running modified hours on Monday
  • Fairview Park Mall, Conestoga Mall and Cambridge Centre are closed Monday

Other information

  • Curbside waste collection will occur as normal on Monday
  • Grand River Transit will utilize a Sunday schedule on Monday
  • Canada Post will not deliver mail on Monday