

CTV Kitchener





This weekend is the last long weekend before the Christmas season.

Seasonally warm temperatures will keep things comfortable, but rain and even thunderstorms are a possibility.

Monday will bring sunnier skies and a high of 24 C to kick off a warm start to the short work week.

It’s also the first weekend of Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest, bringing an influx of crowds and tourists to Waterloo Region.

Being a holiday weekend, it also means a series of closures, cancellations and modified hours for some businesses and services.

Here’s a look at what you can expect to see this weekend:

Closures

Many municipal buildings (but not Kitchener City Hall) will be closed for the weekend

All pools in Kitchener are closed Sunday and Monday, while community centres are not offering programming on Monday

All library branches will be closed Sunday and Monday

The only public building open Monday in Cambridge is the John Dolson, which has leisure swim hours from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In Waterloo, the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex and Albert McCormick Community Centre will be closed all day Monday, with RIM Park only opening at 4 p.m.

Bank branches are closed Monday

Many supermarkets, stores and pharmacies are either closed or running modified hours on Monday

Fairview Park Mall, Conestoga Mall and Cambridge Centre are closed Monday

Other information