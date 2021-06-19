KITCHENER -- As the summer solstice approaches, one local meteorologist is making their predictions for what the season will bring.

Sunday marks the day when the sun travels along its northernmost path in the sky, thus resulting in the longest day and shortest night of the year, and kicking off the official start of summer.

"In my opinion we've got the potential to see another beautiful, glorious sunshine with lots of sunshine," said Rob Kuhn, a meteorologist for Environment Canada. "Temperature predictions for what I've been seeing are probably above average, but near normal.

"I don't see it being horrendous, like it being the warmest July or August ever, but certainly above average."

When it comes to how much wet weather Waterloo Region will see this summer, Kuhn says it's a little harder to predict.

"It is so hit and miss in the summer, but it doesn't mean that we could be dry for two months and then get two months' worth of rain in three days, because thunderstorms have a tendency to do that in the summer," he said. "You might get all your months' worth of precipitation in three hours."

It was an especially dry spring in the region this year, with total precipitation levels around 100 milimetres less than what it would normally be this time of year.

"Given the patterns I've been seeing, until it really changes, I think there will be frequent, long dry spells," said Kuhn. "I don't see any changes coming."