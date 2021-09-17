What to expect when heading to the polls in Waterloo Region on Monday

KITCHENER -

Voters in Waterloo Region will head to the polls on Monday to vote in Canada's 44th general election.

Here's what you need to know about voting on election day.

HOURS

Polls will be open for 12 hours, from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

WHERE TO VOTE

Information on where to vote will be included on the voter information card mailed out to registered voters last week.

Polling station locations are also available on Election Canada's website.

There will be fewer polling stations in this year's election, partly due to the pandemic. Elections Canada wasn't able to set up polling sites at schools this year due to COVID-19 protocols. It means the average voter may need to travel farther to cast their vote on Monday.

BRING ID

There are three options for providing identification at polling sites for the election.

Option one is showing your driver's licence or another card issued by a Canadian government with a resident's photo, name and current address.

People can also show two pieces of ID with their name and current address, which could include a voter information card, bank statement, utility bill or student ID card.

The third option is declaring your identity and address in writing at the polling station, and bringing someone on voting day to the polling station to vouch for you.

SAFETY MEASURES

Staff will ask for your name and phone number prior to heading into a polling station for contact tracing purposes.

The stations will have hand sanitizer available. Poll workers will sit at their own stations behind a Plexiglas barrier. Voters are asked to maintain two metres of physical distancing at all times, and there are markers on the floor of the polling stations.

Anyone coming to vote is asked to wear a mask.

Single-use pencils will be available to cast your vote, or voters can bring their own.

CTV News’ election special, which will feature live and up-to-the-minute reporting from across the country, will begin at 7 p.m. on Sept. 20.

CTV News Kitchener will have live local results on Monday evening as they are announced.