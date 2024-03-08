What to do with your kids over March break

March break train rides with the Waterloo Central Railway

Take a trip on a kid-friendly train that travels from the city to Elmira.

More info here.

“Fabled Family Tours” at Castle Kilbride

Families can check out a new exhibit based on the books by Laura Louise Livingston, featuring costumes from the Stratford Festival’s productions of Alice Through the Looking Glass, Peter Pan, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Romeo & Juliet, and more.

More info here.

University of Guelph’s College Royal

March 16 and March 17

This is the 100th anniversary of this beloved community event. There is everything from livestock shows (with horses, dairy cattle, beef cattle and sheep), Old MacDonald’s New Farm (visitors can get up close to live animals – including the inside of a cow’s stomach), exhibits, a pancake flip competitions, new plant-based ice creams from the Guelph Food Innovation Centre, art shows, tug of war, dog and cat shows, games, magic shows, square dancing and more.

More info here.

KW Titans

Spend a day with the KW Titans. There will be skills training, a locker room tour and meet up with the players on March 14.

More info here.

Kitchener Rangers and Guelph Storm

The team plays the Owen South Attack on March 15 at the Aud, and then takes on the Guelph Storm at the Sleeman Centre on March 17.

More info here.

March break camp at Bingemans

Arts and crafts, games, outdoor fun, bowling, ropes course and playtime on the FunworX play structure for kids 4 to 5 and 6-12.

More info here.

Youth Academy Boot Camp by Drayton Entertainment

Five days of singing, acting and more for kids aged 8-12 (Disney on Broadway) and kids aged 12-18 (Broadway Blockbusters).

More info here.

Juggling with Drayton Entertainment

Charles Peachock, who appeared six times on America’s Got Talent, will perform at three venues.

More info here.

March break camp at THEMUSEUM

Campers aged 5-10 – Whimsical Wizardry

Campers aged 10-14 – The Great Escape where kids will create their own escape boxes.

More info here.

March break art camp at the Canadian Clay & Glass Gallery

Campers create their own masterpieces by experimenting with clay, printmaking, drawing and more. Young artists can then attend a pop-up Art Show with their work displayed.

More info here.

Art camp at the Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery

More info here.

BEES exhibit at Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum

Continues all week long.

More info here.

Bees and Birds day at Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum

March 12 – Wild Ontario Birds of Prey shows, making a paper bee airplane, and make treats for tweets.

More info here.

Fairy tea by the Grand at McDougall Cottage

Dress up in your best for Enchanted Fairy Tea, with treats, finger sandwiches, tea and crafts.

More info here.

Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory

Check out thousand of blue morpho butterflies.

More info here.

Kitchener Market

Kids in the Kitchen camp.

More info here.

Spring camp at the Homer Watson House

Painting, drawing and more as kids learn the basics of art.

More info here.

March break eco-camp by the Rare Charitable Research Reserve

Explore the outdoors, visit gardens, create art inspired by the environment and more.

More info here.

March break at the Schneider Haus

A full week of fun with kitchen labs and learn about solar eclipses.

More info here.

March break programs with the City of Kitchener

A variety of programs for kids of all ages.

More info here.

Additional events and programs can be found on the Region of Waterloo’s website.