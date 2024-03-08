What to do with your kids over March break
March break train rides with the Waterloo Central Railway
Take a trip on a kid-friendly train that travels from the city to Elmira.
“Fabled Family Tours” at Castle Kilbride
Families can check out a new exhibit based on the books by Laura Louise Livingston, featuring costumes from the Stratford Festival’s productions of Alice Through the Looking Glass, Peter Pan, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Romeo & Juliet, and more.
University of Guelph’s College Royal
March 16 and March 17
This is the 100th anniversary of this beloved community event. There is everything from livestock shows (with horses, dairy cattle, beef cattle and sheep), Old MacDonald’s New Farm (visitors can get up close to live animals – including the inside of a cow’s stomach), exhibits, a pancake flip competitions, new plant-based ice creams from the Guelph Food Innovation Centre, art shows, tug of war, dog and cat shows, games, magic shows, square dancing and more.
KW Titans
Spend a day with the KW Titans. There will be skills training, a locker room tour and meet up with the players on March 14.
Kitchener Rangers and Guelph Storm
The team plays the Owen South Attack on March 15 at the Aud, and then takes on the Guelph Storm at the Sleeman Centre on March 17.
March break camp at Bingemans
Arts and crafts, games, outdoor fun, bowling, ropes course and playtime on the FunworX play structure for kids 4 to 5 and 6-12.
Youth Academy Boot Camp by Drayton Entertainment
Five days of singing, acting and more for kids aged 8-12 (Disney on Broadway) and kids aged 12-18 (Broadway Blockbusters).
Juggling with Drayton Entertainment
Charles Peachock, who appeared six times on America’s Got Talent, will perform at three venues.
March break camp at THEMUSEUM
Campers aged 5-10 – Whimsical Wizardry
Campers aged 10-14 – The Great Escape where kids will create their own escape boxes.
March break art camp at the Canadian Clay & Glass Gallery
Campers create their own masterpieces by experimenting with clay, printmaking, drawing and more. Young artists can then attend a pop-up Art Show with their work displayed.
Art camp at the Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery
BEES exhibit at Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum
Continues all week long.
Bees and Birds day at Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum
March 12 – Wild Ontario Birds of Prey shows, making a paper bee airplane, and make treats for tweets.
Fairy tea by the Grand at McDougall Cottage
Dress up in your best for Enchanted Fairy Tea, with treats, finger sandwiches, tea and crafts.
Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory
Check out thousand of blue morpho butterflies.
Kitchener Market
Kids in the Kitchen camp.
Spring camp at the Homer Watson House
Painting, drawing and more as kids learn the basics of art.
March break eco-camp by the Rare Charitable Research Reserve
Explore the outdoors, visit gardens, create art inspired by the environment and more.
March break at the Schneider Haus
A full week of fun with kitchen labs and learn about solar eclipses.
March break programs with the City of Kitchener
A variety of programs for kids of all ages.
Additional events and programs can be found on the Region of Waterloo’s website.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada to lift UNRWA funding freeze, calls humanitarian situation in Gaza 'catastrophic'
Canada is resuming funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).
These Canadian cities are selling property for as low as $1 to get you to move there
Here's a look at Canadian towns, cities and even entire provinces that have offered incentives to entice future residents, ranging from grants to land listed for only $1.
Ottawa police investigating possibility multiple knives used in killings of 6 people: sources
As Ottawa police continue to investigate the worst mass killing in the city's history, CTV News has learned the primary weapon used in the attack was similar to a hunting knife.
Winter storm may drop 85 cm of snow in parts of Newfoundland
Forecasters with Environment Canada in Newfoundland and Labrador say anywhere from 55 to 85 centimetres of snow will land in the St. John’s area by Saturday morning, when the snow will finally move off shore.
United Airlines plane rolls off runway in Houston
Passengers had to be evacuated from a United Airlines plane after it rolled off a runway and got stuck in the grass in Houston Friday morning.
Ontario family shocked van repair would cost more than $55,000
An Ontario family said they were shocked to learn that repairing their 2018 van would cost them more than $55,000.
No fraud charges laid in 2017 UCP leadership race investigation
No charges will be laid in the fraud investigation into the 2017 United Conservative Party leadership race, Alberta RCMP announced Friday.
A new trove of records could help many reconnect with their Irish roots. They come from a surprising source
For more than a century, many people of Irish descent have faced a daunting predicament when searching for details about their families’ pasts. But officials from a genealogy company hope a newly digitized trove of records — spanning more than 160 years — will be the key to unlocking many family history puzzles.
Melting adapters, kids' clothes with choking risk: Here are the recalls in Canada this week
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including overheated adapters and hot peppers with undeclared gluten.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.