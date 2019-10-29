

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Your spooky pumpkin creation doesn't need to end up in a landfill.

The Region of Waterloo wants its residents to know that there are greener options for their festive jack o' lanterns.

In a media release, the region estimates that 50,000 pumpkins are used in Halloween celebrations each year.

"Those discarded pumpkins can produce about 200 metric tonnes of organic waste," the release says in part.

If you have a backyard composter, you can cut up the pumpkin and put it there.

Otherwise, you can use your green bin. Pumpkins can either be set on top the morning of collection day, or cut up and placed inside.

"Composting pumpkins not only keeps them out of Waterloo Region’s one and only landfill, but the compost helps grow more pumpkins and other crops," the release says.

If you opt to compost, just remember to remove candles or other decorations that may adorn them.

For more information on waste management services, visit the region's website.