Labour Day weekend will be the last of the summer for many families as kids head back to school.

As a holiday, some services in the region will be affected.

Here's what's open and what's closed this weekend, as well as some of the services affected.

Waterloo Region:
Open

  • GRT Customer Service Centre open 8:15 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • GRT Ainslie Street Terminal open 7:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Note: GRT routes will run on a special schedule
  • Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum open Monday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Region of Waterloo International Airport unaffected
  • Garbage, recycling, green bin and yard waste collection unaffected

Closed

  • Region of Waterloo library locations
  • Children's centres
  • Schneider Haus
  • McDougal Cottage
  • Employment Resources Centres

Kitchener
Open

  • Harry Class Pool, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Kiwanis Park, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Kitchener Market runs regular hours Saturday; indoor services closed Sunday and Monday

Closed

  • Kitchener Public Library locations
  • Cameron Heights Pool
  • Community Centres
  • Budd Park
  • The Aud, closed on Monday

Cambridge
Open

  • Ed Newland Pool, Kinsman Soper Pool open all weekend
  • Cambridge Farmer's Market runs regular hours

Closed

  • Hockey arenas closed on Monday
  • John Dolson Centre, W.G. Johnson Centre, George Hancock Pool closed on Monday
  • Idea Exchange locations closed on Sunday and Monday
  • Cambridge City Hall
  • Cambridge Fire Department (administrative offices)
  • Cambridge Centre for the Arts
  • David Durward Centre
  • Ted Wake Loung
  • Allan Reuter Centre
  • William E. Pautler Centre

Waterloo
Closed:

  • Lion's Lagoon closed on Monday