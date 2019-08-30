

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





Labour Day weekend will be the last of the summer for many families as kids head back to school.

As a holiday, some services in the region will be affected.

Here's what's open and what's closed this weekend, as well as some of the services affected.

Waterloo Region:

Open

GRT Customer Service Centre open 8:15 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

GRT Ainslie Street Terminal open 7:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Note: GRT routes will run on a special schedule

Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum open Monday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Region of Waterloo International Airport unaffected

Garbage, recycling, green bin and yard waste collection unaffected

Closed

Region of Waterloo library locations

Children's centres

Schneider Haus

McDougal Cottage

Employment Resources Centres

Kitchener

Open

Harry Class Pool, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Kiwanis Park, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kitchener Market runs regular hours Saturday; indoor services closed Sunday and Monday

Closed

Kitchener Public Library locations

Cameron Heights Pool

Community Centres

Budd Park

The Aud, closed on Monday

Cambridge

Open

Ed Newland Pool, Kinsman Soper Pool open all weekend

Cambridge Farmer's Market runs regular hours

Closed

Hockey arenas closed on Monday

John Dolson Centre, W.G. Johnson Centre, George Hancock Pool closed on Monday

Idea Exchange locations closed on Sunday and Monday

Cambridge City Hall

Cambridge Fire Department (administrative offices)

Cambridge Centre for the Arts

David Durward Centre

Ted Wake Loung

Allan Reuter Centre

William E. Pautler Centre

Waterloo

Closed: