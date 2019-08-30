Featured
What's open, what's closed over the Labour Day weekend
Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, August 30, 2019 11:39AM EDT
Labour Day weekend will be the last of the summer for many families as kids head back to school.
As a holiday, some services in the region will be affected.
Here's what's open and what's closed this weekend, as well as some of the services affected.
Waterloo Region:
Open
- GRT Customer Service Centre open 8:15 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- GRT Ainslie Street Terminal open 7:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.
- Note: GRT routes will run on a special schedule
- Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum open Monday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Region of Waterloo International Airport unaffected
- Garbage, recycling, green bin and yard waste collection unaffected
Closed
- Region of Waterloo library locations
- Children's centres
- Schneider Haus
- McDougal Cottage
- Employment Resources Centres
Kitchener
Open
- Harry Class Pool, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Kiwanis Park, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Kitchener Market runs regular hours Saturday; indoor services closed Sunday and Monday
Closed
- Kitchener Public Library locations
- Cameron Heights Pool
- Community Centres
- Budd Park
- The Aud, closed on Monday
Cambridge
Open
- Ed Newland Pool, Kinsman Soper Pool open all weekend
- Cambridge Farmer's Market runs regular hours
Closed
- Hockey arenas closed on Monday
- John Dolson Centre, W.G. Johnson Centre, George Hancock Pool closed on Monday
- Idea Exchange locations closed on Sunday and Monday
- Cambridge City Hall
- Cambridge Fire Department (administrative offices)
- Cambridge Centre for the Arts
- David Durward Centre
- Ted Wake Loung
- Allan Reuter Centre
- William E. Pautler Centre
Waterloo
Closed:
- Lion's Lagoon closed on Monday