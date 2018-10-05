Featured
What's open & what's closed on Thanksgiving Monday
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, October 5, 2018 2:33PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 7, 2018 3:49PM EDT
This weekend is the last long weekend before the Christmas season.
Seasonally warm temperatures will keep things comfortable, but rain and even thunderstorms are a possibility.
Monday will bring sunnier skies and a high of 24 C to kick off a warm start to the short work week.
It’s also the first weekend of Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest, bringing an influx of crowds and tourists to Waterloo Region.
Being a holiday weekend, it also means a series of closures, cancellations and modified hours for some businesses and services.
Here’s a look at what you can expect to see this weekend:
Closures
- Many municipal buildings (but not Kitchener City Hall) will be closed for the weekend
- All pools in Kitchener are closed Sunday and Monday, while community centres are not offering programming on Monday
- All library branches will be closed Sunday and Monday
- The only public building open Monday in Cambridge is the John Dolson, which has leisure swim hours from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- In Waterloo, the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex and Albert McCormick Community Centre will be closed all day Monday, with RIM Park only opening at 4 p.m.
- Bank branches are closed Monday
- Many supermarkets, stores and pharmacies are either closed or running modified hours on Monday
- Fairview Park Mall, Conestoga Mall and Cambridge Centre are closed Monday
Other information
- Curbside waste collection will occur as normal on Monday
- Grand River Transit will utilize a Sunday schedule on Monday
- Canada Post will not deliver mail on Monday