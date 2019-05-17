This weekend is the Victoria Day weekend.

While spring will officially cling on until June 21, the warm weather gets people in the summer mood.

Because it’s a holiday, some government and city services are affected.

Cambridge:

  • Cambridge Centre for the Arts – closed Sunday and Monday
  • John Dolson Centre – closed Monday
  • WG Johnson Centre – closed Monday
  • Hockey arenas – closed Monday
  • Idea Exchange – closed Monday
  • Most city services and offices – closed Monday

Kitchener:

  • City Hall – closed Monday
  • Kitchener Public Library – closed Sunday and Monday
  • City pools – closed Monday
  • Community centres – closed Monday

Region services:

  • GRT terminals – open regular hours
  • Waterloo Region Museum – open Monday
  • Doon Heritage Village – open Monday
  • Curbside waste collection – unaffected Monday
  • Region of Waterloo Public Library – closed Monday
  • Regional daycare centres – closed Monday
  • Joseph Schneider Haus – closed Monday