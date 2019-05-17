Featured
What’s open, what’s closed for Victoria Day weekend
Friday, May 17, 2019
This weekend is the Victoria Day weekend.
While spring will officially cling on until June 21, the warm weather gets people in the summer mood.
Because it’s a holiday, some government and city services are affected.
Cambridge:
- Cambridge Centre for the Arts – closed Sunday and Monday
- John Dolson Centre – closed Monday
- WG Johnson Centre – closed Monday
- Hockey arenas – closed Monday
- Idea Exchange – closed Monday
- Most city services and offices – closed Monday
Kitchener:
- City Hall – closed Monday
- Kitchener Public Library – closed Sunday and Monday
- City pools – closed Monday
- Community centres – closed Monday
Region services:
- GRT terminals – open regular hours
- Waterloo Region Museum – open Monday
- Doon Heritage Village – open Monday
- Curbside waste collection – unaffected Monday
- Region of Waterloo Public Library – closed Monday
- Regional daycare centres – closed Monday
- Joseph Schneider Haus – closed Monday