This weekend is the Victoria Day weekend.

While spring will officially cling on until June 21, the warm weather gets people in the summer mood.

Because it’s a holiday, some government and city services are affected.

Cambridge:

Cambridge Centre for the Arts – closed Sunday and Monday

John Dolson Centre – closed Monday

WG Johnson Centre – closed Monday

Hockey arenas – closed Monday

Idea Exchange – closed Monday

Most city services and offices – closed Monday

Kitchener:

City Hall – closed Monday

Kitchener Public Library – closed Sunday and Monday

City pools – closed Monday

Community centres – closed Monday

Region services: