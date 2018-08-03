Featured
What's open, what's closed for the civic holiday weekend?
(CTV Ottawa file photo)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, August 3, 2018 7:05AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 3, 2018 7:39AM EDT
The Civic holiday on Monday means some services and businesses are closed or running modified hours over the weekend.
Here’s a look at some of the most notable impacts in Waterloo Region:
- All offices at Kitchener City Hall will be closed on Monday, but the building will remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- All outdoor pools in Kitchener will be open Monday for drop-in recreational programming
- All indoor pools in Kitchener will be closed on Monday for the holiday
- The Kitchener Market will be closed as usual on Sunday and Monday
- All Kitchener Public Library locations will be closed on Monday
- All community centres in Kitchener will be closed on Monday, Aug. 6
- The Aud & Arenas will be closed Monday, including the Activa Box Office at the Aud as well as their administrative office, however, the Activa Sportsplex arena will be open Monday, Aug. 6 for rentals
- The Budd Park indoor field will be closed on Monday, Aug. 6
- Region of Waterloo Children’s Centres will be closed from July 30 to August 10
- Most major bank branches are closed on Monday, Aug. 6, and some are closed on Sunday, Aug. 5
Also, a reminder that fireworks are banned in most cities in the region outside of Canada Day, Diwali and Victoria Day. Make sure you’re in the clear before you light.