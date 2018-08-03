

CTV Kitchener





The Civic holiday on Monday means some services and businesses are closed or running modified hours over the weekend.

Here’s a look at some of the most notable impacts in Waterloo Region:

All offices at Kitchener City Hall will be closed on Monday, but the building will remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

All outdoor pools in Kitchener will be open Monday for drop-in recreational programming

All indoor pools in Kitchener will be closed on Monday for the holiday

The Kitchener Market will be closed as usual on Sunday and Monday

All Kitchener Public Library locations will be closed on Monday

All community centres in Kitchener will be closed on Monday, Aug. 6

The Aud & Arenas will be closed Monday, including the Activa Box Office at the Aud as well as their administrative office, however, the Activa Sportsplex arena will be open Monday, Aug. 6 for rentals

The Budd Park indoor field will be closed on Monday, Aug. 6

Region of Waterloo Children’s Centres will be closed from July 30 to August 10

Most major bank branches are closed on Monday, Aug. 6, and some are closed on Sunday, Aug. 5

Also, a reminder that fireworks are banned in most cities in the region outside of Canada Day, Diwali and Victoria Day. Make sure you’re in the clear before you light.