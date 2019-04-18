Featured
What's open, what's closed for Easter weekend
The Easter bunny throws eggs from the back of a truck. (AP Photo, The Winchester Star, Jeff Taylor)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, April 18, 2019 4:24PM EDT
It’s Easter weekend and that means some city services around the region will have modified hours.
A good rule of thumb is that Friday, Sunday and Monday will see closures, though that’s not the case for all city services.
Here’s a list of affected services that may affect you:
Kitchener
City hall – closed Friday and Monday (building itself will remain open)
Kitchener Market – closed Friday, Sunday and Monday
Kitchener Public Library (all branches) – closed Friday, Sunday and Monday
City pools – closed Friday, Sunday and Monday
Community Centres – closed Friday and Sunday, most are open Monday
Charles Street terminal – reduced hours Friday, Monday
Cambridge
City hall – closed Friday, Monday
Cambridge Farmer’s Market – open Saturday
Idea Exchange (all branches) – closed Friday, Sunday
Recreation centres – many closed from Friday to Sunday, see full list here
Waterloo
All of city facilities will be closed on Monday. The following are closed for the whole weekend:
Adult Recreation Centre
City hall
Waterloo Service Centre
Wing 404