It’s Easter weekend and that means some city services around the region will have modified hours.

A good rule of thumb is that Friday, Sunday and Monday will see closures, though that’s not the case for all city services.

Here’s a list of affected services that may affect you:



Kitchener

City hall – closed Friday and Monday (building itself will remain open)

Kitchener Market – closed Friday, Sunday and Monday

Kitchener Public Library (all branches) – closed Friday, Sunday and Monday

City pools – closed Friday, Sunday and Monday

Community Centres – closed Friday and Sunday, most are open Monday

Charles Street terminal – reduced hours Friday, Monday



Cambridge

City hall – closed Friday, Monday

Cambridge Farmer’s Market – open Saturday

Idea Exchange (all branches) – closed Friday, Sunday

Recreation centres – many closed from Friday to Sunday, see full list here



Waterloo

All of city facilities will be closed on Monday. The following are closed for the whole weekend:

Adult Recreation Centre

City hall

Waterloo Service Centre

Wing 404