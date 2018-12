CTV Kitchener





Businesses, services and public transit in Waterloo Region have changed their hours of operation over the holidays.

Here’s a quick list of what’s open, what’s closed, and what’s changing over the next two weeks.

OPEN

Region of Waterloo International Airport – flights not affected

CLOSED

Banks – December 25, January 1 (please see your bank for specific changes)

Canada Post – Closed December 25-26, January 1

Waterloo Region administrative building – Closed December 25-26, January 1

Waste drop off sites will be closed for drop-offs on December 25-26, January 1

Region of Waterloo Libraries – December 25-26, January 1

Regional Children’s Centres – From December 25 to January 1

Waterloo Region Museum – Closed December 25-26, January 1 and week of January 8-14

Doon Heritage Village – Closes for the season on December 24 (reopens May 1)

Schenider Haus – Closed December 24 – January 13

McDougall Cottage – Closed until March 6

CHANGES

Most grocery stores and pharmacies are open modified hours between December 24 and January 2, and many will be closed completely Christmas and New Year’s. Check your local store for details.

LCBO

Closed December 25 and January 1

All stores in Waterloo Region will be closed December 26, except the following locations (open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.): Scottsdale & Stone Road West, Highland & Belmont Ave., King St. S. & William (Uptown Waterloo), Ottawa & River

Beer Stores

Closed December 25, January 1

Open December 26

Grand River Transit

Will be running on a Christmas Holiday service from December 24 – January 6

New Year’s Eve – Limited extended service and free rides after 6 p.m.

New Year’s Day – Routes operating on a Sunday service schedule

Conestoga Mall

December 24 – Closes at 5 p.m.

Christmas Day – Closed

Boxing Day – Open from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

New Year’s Day - Closed

Fairview Park Mall

December 24 – Closes at 5 p.m.

Christmas Day – Closed

Boxing Day – Open from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

New Year’s Day - Closed

Cambridge Centre

December 24 – Closes at 5 p.m.

Christmas Day – Closed

Boxing Day – Open from 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

New Year’s Day - Closed

Curbside Waste Collection

No waster or recycling collection on December 25 or January 1

For the next two weeks, pickup will be delayed by a day.

Click here to see your specific collection dates.

Double garbage days – Double allowed limit of garbage bags for the weeks of December 24-January 14

Christmas tree collection – Two weeks of December 31 and January 7

Click here for what’s open and closed in Wellington County.