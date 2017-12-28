Featured
What’s open and what’s closed over New Year’s weekend
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, December 28, 2017 5:21PM EST
As we say goodbye to 2017 and hello to 2018, many of us will be doing it with a long weekend.
New Year’s Day is considered a statutory holiday in Canada, meaning many people will have Monday off work. New Year’s Eve does not have specific protections, but many businesses and services nonetheless shut up shop early that day.
Here’s a look at some modified hours of operation in Waterloo Region as we ring in the new year:
- Most grocery stores and pharmacies close early on New Year’s Eve, with many open modified hours on New Year’s Day
- All curbside waste pickup in Waterloo Region runs one day late, with crews running their routes from Tuesday until Saturday and an eight-bag limit
- Grand River Transit runs on a modified schedule from Dec. 25 until Jan. 7. More details are available here
- Canada Post will not deliver mail on Jan. 1
- Major bank branches will be closed Jan. 1
- LCBO and The Beer Store locations are closed on New Year’s Day. Check your local store for New Year’s Eve hours
- Fairview Park Mall, Conestoga Mall and Cambridge Centre close at 5 p.m. on Sunday, reopening at their usual 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 2
- Local government offices are closed on New Year’s Day
- Kitchener’s indoor arenas, pools and community centres are closed Jan. 1, as are Cambridge’s arenas and community centres. All programming at Waterloo’s community centres is cancelled
- Library branches across Waterloo Region are closed Jan. 1
- Curbside Christmas tree collection starts Jan. 2 and runs through Jan. 12