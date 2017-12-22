Featured
What’s open and what’s closed over Christmas and Boxing Day
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, December 22, 2017 12:26PM EST
For a lot of people, Christmas weekend will be twice as long as a normal weekend.
Christmas Day and Boxing Day are both statutory holidays, meaning many businesses normally open Mondays and Tuesdays will be closed.
That’s not the case for everyone – especially not in retail, where Boxing Day has become synonymous with early mornings and big sales.
Here’s a look at how the Christmas weekend affects some businesses and services in Waterloo Region:
- Most grocery stores and pharmacies are open modified hours between Sunday and Tuesday, and many will be closed completely on Monday. Check your local store for details
- After Dec. 22, Canada Post will not be delivering mail until Dec. 27
- Major bank branches will be closed Monday and Tuesday. Some will also be closed Sunday
- LCBO stores close at 6 p.m. Sunday, and reopen on Wednesday
- The Beer Store outlets are closed Monday and Tuesday
- Fairview Park Mall and Conestoga Mall close at 5 p.m. Sunday and reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday
- Cambridge Centre also closes at 5 p.m. Sunday, with its Boxing Day hours beginning at 9:30 a.m.
- Grand River Transit runs on a modified schedule from Dec. 25 until Jan. 7. More details are available here
- All curbside waste pickup in Waterloo Region runs one day late, with crews running their routes from Tuesday until Saturday
- Local government offices are closed Monday and Tuesday. In Cambridge, City Hall and some other facilities will remain closed until Jan. 2
- Curbside Christmas tree collection in Waterloo Region runs from Jan. 2 through Jan. 12
- Community centres and indoor pools in Kitchener are closed from Sunday through Tuesday, with arenas closed Monday and Tuesday
- All public buildings in Cambridge are closed Monday and Tuesday, with all except the Hespeler Memorial Arena closed Sunday
- Community centres in Waterloo will be closed Monday and Tuesday
- Kitchener Public Library and Waterloo Public Library branches are closed from Sunday through Wednesday, with Cambridge’s Idea Exchange closed from Sunday through Tuesday