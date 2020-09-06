Advertisement
What’s open and what’s closed in Waterloo Region this Labour Day
Published Sunday, September 6, 2020 1:07PM EDT
KITCHENER -- There is one more day of summer vacation left before students in Waterloo Region start heading back to a much different type of school year.
While many services and their hours have been altered due to the pandemic, there will be even more alterations for the September seventh holiday.
Here's what's open and what's closed this Labour Day, as well as some of the services that have been affected.
Region of Waterloo
OPEN:
- Region of Waterloo International Airport
- Regular curbside pickup for garbage, blue box, green bin, yard waste, and bulky items
CLOSED:
- All regional administrative offices (i.e. city and town halls)
- Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites for residential drop-off
- Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Musuem, Schneider Haus National Historic Site, McDougall Cottage Historic Site
- All Region of Waterloo libraries
- Sunnyside Home reception and administration
- Community Alzheimer Day program (closed until further notice)
ALTERED:
- Grand River Transit will run on a Sunday schedule
- All services at Sunnyside Wellness Centre are closed except physiotherapy appointments
Kitchener
OPEN:
- Lyle Hallman Pool
- City splash pads
CLOSED:
- Kitchener Market
- Forest Heights and Briethaupt Pools
- Idlewood and Harry Class Pools (closed for the season)
- All community centres
- All arenas
- Budd Park indoor field
- Fairview Park Mall
Waterloo
OPEN:
- Moses Springer Outdoor Pool (building closed)
- Adult Rec Centre
CLOSED:
- Albert McCormick, Bechtel Park Soccer
- RIM Park
- Waterloo Memorial Rec Complex
- Wing 404
- Conestoga Mall
Cambridge
OPEN:
- Ed Newland and John Dolson Pools
- City splash pads (last day of the season)
- All Idea Exchanges
- Skateparks, tennis courts, and outdoor amenities
CLOSED:
- Fire department (emergency service as per usual)
- Cemeteries admin offices
- Public works
- Cambridge Centre Mall