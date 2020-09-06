KITCHENER -- There is one more day of summer vacation left before students in Waterloo Region start heading back to a much different type of school year.

While many services and their hours have been altered due to the pandemic, there will be even more alterations for the September seventh holiday.

Here's what's open and what's closed this Labour Day, as well as some of the services that have been affected.

Region of Waterloo

OPEN:

Region of Waterloo International Airport

Regular curbside pickup for garbage, blue box, green bin, yard waste, and bulky items

CLOSED:

All regional administrative offices (i.e. city and town halls)

Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites for residential drop-off

Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Musuem, Schneider Haus National Historic Site, McDougall Cottage Historic Site

All Region of Waterloo libraries

Sunnyside Home reception and administration

Community Alzheimer Day program (closed until further notice)

ALTERED:

Grand River Transit will run on a Sunday schedule

All services at Sunnyside Wellness Centre are closed except physiotherapy appointments

Kitchener

OPEN:

Lyle Hallman Pool

City splash pads

CLOSED:

Kitchener Market

Forest Heights and Briethaupt Pools

Idlewood and Harry Class Pools (closed for the season)

All community centres

All arenas

Budd Park indoor field

Fairview Park Mall

Waterloo

OPEN:

Moses Springer Outdoor Pool (building closed)

Adult Rec Centre

CLOSED:

Albert McCormick, Bechtel Park Soccer

RIM Park

Waterloo Memorial Rec Complex

Wing 404

Conestoga Mall

Cambridge

OPEN:

Ed Newland and John Dolson Pools

City splash pads (last day of the season)

All Idea Exchanges

Skateparks, tennis courts, and outdoor amenities

CLOSED: