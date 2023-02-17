What’s open and closed on Family Day in Waterloo region?

Ontario’s second long weekend of the year is just around the corner, meaning some businesses and services will be closed for the day.

Family Day 2023 is on Monday, and while it is recognized in Ontario, as well as some other Canadian provinces, but it is not a federal statutory holiday.

Here’s what’s closed and what’s open in Waterloo region this holiday Monday.

What’s closed on Family Day?

All regional administrative offices

Cambridge and Waterloo Waste Management sites are closed for residential waste drop-off

All library locations

All Idea Exchange locations

Welcome spaces

Conestoga Mall, Cambridge Centre, CF Fairview Park,

Some retail locations

Most major grocery stores

All The Beer Store and LCBO locations

Some banks

Guelph Sports Dome

What’s open on Family Day?