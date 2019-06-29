

A number of local services and business in the area will be closed or have modified hours for this year’s Canada Day.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest impacts in Waterloo Region:

Offices at Kitchener City Hall will be closed on Monday, July 1. The building itself will remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. as it does on all holidays and weekends

Fairview Park Mall, Cambridge Centre and Conestoga Mall are closed on Monday

The Kitchener market will be closed as usual on Sunday as well as on the Monday

The Region of Waterloo airport will remain open

All Kitchener Public Library locations will be closed

Grand River Transit will run on a Sunday schedule. All transit services will be free for the day

Breithaupt Centre, Forest Heights Pool and Lyle Hallman Pool will be closed on Monday. Cameron Heights indoor pool is closed for annual maintenance until July 2. Wilson outdoor pool, Idlewood outdoor pool, Harry Class outdoor pool and Kiwanis Park will be open July 1

There will be regular curbside waste collection

All Kitchener community centres will be closed

All city of Waterloo facilities except Moses Springer pool will be closed

Activa Sportsplex, including The Lyle S. Hallman Foundation walking track, will be open from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. on July 1. Queensmount Arena and Sportsworld Arena will be open for scheduled rentals. All other Kitchener community arenas are closed for the Canada Day holiday

LCBO and Beer Stores will be closed July 1 in the region

The Aud, including The Activa Box Office at The Aud, as well as their administrative offices will be closed on July 1

Budd Park indoor soccer facility will be closed on Monday

Kitchener city splash pads will remain open throughout the weekend

Ken Seiling Waterloo Regional Museum, Joseph Schneider Huas, and THEMUSEUM will all be open

