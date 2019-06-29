Featured
What’s open and closed on Canada Day 2019?
(CTV Ottawa file photo)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, June 29, 2019 3:38PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 29, 2019 3:39PM EDT
A number of local services and business in the area will be closed or have modified hours for this year’s Canada Day.
Here’s a look at some of the biggest impacts in Waterloo Region:
- Offices at Kitchener City Hall will be closed on Monday, July 1. The building itself will remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. as it does on all holidays and weekends
- Fairview Park Mall, Cambridge Centre and Conestoga Mall are closed on Monday
- The Kitchener market will be closed as usual on Sunday as well as on the Monday
- The Region of Waterloo airport will remain open
- All Kitchener Public Library locations will be closed
- Grand River Transit will run on a Sunday schedule. All transit services will be free for the day
- Breithaupt Centre, Forest Heights Pool and Lyle Hallman Pool will be closed on Monday. Cameron Heights indoor pool is closed for annual maintenance until July 2. Wilson outdoor pool, Idlewood outdoor pool, Harry Class outdoor pool and Kiwanis Park will be open July 1
- There will be regular curbside waste collection
- All Kitchener community centres will be closed
- All city of Waterloo facilities except Moses Springer pool will be closed
- Activa Sportsplex, including The Lyle S. Hallman Foundation walking track, will be open from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. on July 1. Queensmount Arena and Sportsworld Arena will be open for scheduled rentals. All other Kitchener community arenas are closed for the Canada Day holiday
- LCBO and Beer Stores will be closed July 1 in the region
- The Aud, including The Activa Box Office at The Aud, as well as their administrative offices will be closed on July 1
- Budd Park indoor soccer facility will be closed on Monday
- Kitchener city splash pads will remain open throughout the weekend
- Ken Seiling Waterloo Regional Museum, Joseph Schneider Huas, and THEMUSEUM will all be open
For a list of Canada Day celebrations, and where to catch fireworks, click here.