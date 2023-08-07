The Civic Holiday Monday is upon us and despite most businesses being open, many may be operating on a holiday schedule with reduced hours.

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in Waterloo region for the Civic Holiday Monday:

OPEN

Region of Waterloo museums

Cooling centres between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. - located within regional administrative buildings at 150 Main Street (Cambridge), 150 Frederick Street (Kitchener)

Region of Waterloo International Airport

Outdoor pools and splashpads

Golf courses

Malls – CF Fairview Park (11 a.m.-5 p.m.), Cambridge Centre and Conestoga Mall (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Select LCBO and Beer Store locations will be open but customers are urged to call ahead to check hours of operations for individual stores

Grocery stores but hours of operation may be reduced

Grand River Transit is operating on a holiday service schedule

Regular curbside collection of garbage, blue box, green bin and yard waste

CLOSED