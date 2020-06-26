KITCHENER -- Canada Day is less than a week away.

Here's a list of what's open and what's closed in Waterloo Region on July 1.

REGION OF WATERLOO

OPEN

• Grand River Transit -- Sunday schedule

• Region of Waterloo International Airport -- Open

• Garbage and blue bin pickup -- Regular pickup

CLOSED

• Regional administration offices

• Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum, Schneider Haus National Historic Site, and McDougall Cottage Historic Site

• Region of Waterloo Library branches

• Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites for residential drop off

• Welcome Spaces (continued closure due to COVID-19)

• Sunnyside Home reception and administration (closed to non-essential visitors until further notice)

• Sunnyside Wellness Centre

• Community Alzheimer Day Program (closed until further notice)

CITY OF KITCHENER

OPEN

• Parks and open spaces (except for amenities like playgrounds)

• Splash pads at McLennan Park, Centreville-Chicopee Community Centre and Kingsdale Community Centre

• Sports fields, basketball courts, tennis and pickleball courts

• Picnic tables and benches

CLOSED

• City Hall

• Pickup services at Kitchener Public Libraries

This story will be updated as more cities release information on their Canada Day closures