What's open and closed in Waterloo Region for Canada Day
KITCHENER -- Canada Day is less than a week away.
Here's a list of what's open and what's closed in Waterloo Region on July 1.
REGION OF WATERLOO
OPEN
• Grand River Transit -- Sunday schedule
• Region of Waterloo International Airport -- Open
• Garbage and blue bin pickup -- Regular pickup
CLOSED
• Regional administration offices
• Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum, Schneider Haus National Historic Site, and McDougall Cottage Historic Site
• Region of Waterloo Library branches
• Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites for residential drop off
• Welcome Spaces (continued closure due to COVID-19)
• Sunnyside Home reception and administration (closed to non-essential visitors until further notice)
• Sunnyside Wellness Centre
• Community Alzheimer Day Program (closed until further notice)
CITY OF KITCHENER
OPEN
• Parks and open spaces (except for amenities like playgrounds)
• Splash pads at McLennan Park, Centreville-Chicopee Community Centre and Kingsdale Community Centre
• Sports fields, basketball courts, tennis and pickleball courts
• Picnic tables and benches
CLOSED
• City Hall
• Pickup services at Kitchener Public Libraries
This story will be updated as more cities release information on their Canada Day closures