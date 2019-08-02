Featured
What's open and closed for the Civic Holiday weekend
(CTV Ottawa file photo)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, August 2, 2019 2:18PM EDT
A number of local services and businesses will be closed or have modified hours for this Civic Holiday Monday.
Here's a look at some of the biggest impacts in Waterloo Region:
- All regional administrative offices will be closed on Monday
- All library branches will be closed
- Region of Waterloo Children's Centres are closed from July 29 to August 9
- CF Fairview Park in Kitchener will be opened on Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Conestoga Mall in Waterloo will be opened on Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Cambridge Centre will be opened on Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- There will be regular curbside waste collection, but Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be closed for residential drop-off on Monday
- Grand River Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule
- Region of Waterloo International Airport will be open on Monday
- Waterloo Region Museum will be open on Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Select LCBO stores will be open, call your local store for hours
- Select Beer Stories will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., call your local store for hours
- Kitchener City Hall and city services are not operating but the city hall building itself will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday
- Waterloo City Hall will be closed on Monday
- Cambridge City Hall will be closed on Monday
- The Aud, Kitchener Market, all indoor swimming pools, Homer Watson House & Gallery and Budd Park indoor facility in Kitchener will all be closed
- Waterloo Service Centre, the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex building, the Moses Springer building, the Brechtel Park Soccer building, and the Albert McCormick Community Centre in Waterloo will all be closed