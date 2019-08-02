A number of local services and businesses will be closed or have modified hours for this Civic Holiday Monday.

Here's a look at some of the biggest impacts in Waterloo Region:

  • All regional administrative offices will be closed on Monday
  • All library branches will be closed
  • Region of Waterloo Children's Centres are closed from July 29 to August 9
  • CF Fairview Park in Kitchener will be opened on Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Conestoga Mall in Waterloo will be opened on Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Cambridge Centre will be opened on Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • There will be regular curbside waste collection, but Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be closed for residential drop-off on Monday
  • Grand River Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule
  • Region of Waterloo International Airport will be open on Monday
  • Waterloo Region Museum will be open on Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Select LCBO stores will be open, call your local store for hours
  • Select Beer Stories will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., call your local store for hours
  • Kitchener City Hall and city services are not operating but the city hall building itself will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday
  • Waterloo City Hall will be closed on Monday
  • Cambridge City Hall will be closed on Monday
  • The Aud, Kitchener Market, all indoor swimming pools, Homer Watson House & Gallery and Budd Park indoor facility in Kitchener will all be closed
  • Waterloo Service Centre, the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex building, the Moses Springer building, the Brechtel Park Soccer building, and the Albert McCormick Community Centre in Waterloo will all be closed