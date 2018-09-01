

The Labour Day Weekend is often considered to be the unofficial start to fall.

Students go back to school, the days have been getting shorter, and the last warm long weekend is upon us.

Here’s a look at what’s open and what’s closed for the Labour Day Weekend in Waterloo Region.

Offices at Kitchener City Hall will be closed on Sept. 3, but the building will remain open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. as usual.

The International Food Court at the Kitchener Market will re-open on Sept. 4 at 8:00 a.m.

All Kitchener Public Library locations and Region of Waterloo libraries will be closed on Sept. 3.

The Aud and Arenas will be closed on Sept. 3. The walking track, however, at the Activa Sportsplex will stay open from 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

All Kitchener community centres will be closed on Monday, as will Budd Park’s indoor field.

Region of Waterloo children’s centres will also be closed.

GRT terminal hours will not be affected, however buses will run on a Sunday schedule on Sept. 3.

Waste sites will be closed for residential waste drop-off and compost pickup, however garbage, recycling and green big collection will run as normal.