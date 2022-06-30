What’s open and closed for Canada Day in Waterloo region?

Canada Day celebrations are set to return in a big way on Friday, July 1 after two years of scaled back festivities due to the pandemic.

The holiday will result in a number of closures. Here’s a round up of what’s open and closed locally:

Open

Idlewood, Harry Class, Wilson and Kiwanis pools in Kitchener

George Hancock and Ed Newland pools in Cambridge

Moses Springer pool in Waterloo

Garbage and recycling curbside collection will continue as usual

Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory

THEMUSEUM in Kitchener (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

All Region of Waterloo museums including: Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum, Doon Heritage Village, Schneider Haus National Historic Site, McDougall Cottage Historic Site, Region of Waterloo Archives

Grand River Transit will operate on their holiday service schedule

GO Transit will operate on their Saturday schedule

Closed