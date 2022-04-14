What's open and closed Easter Monday in Waterloo region?
The first long weekend of spring kick offs on Friday for residents across Waterloo region.
The three-part holiday begins with Good Friday and will be followed by Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.
Some family-friendly Easter weekend activities can be found on this list, and more can be can be found here.
Some businesses and services will be closed over the weekend, although most should follow regular hours on Saturday.
Here’s a detailed list:
GOOD FRIDAY, APRIL 15
Open
- Grand River Transit will operate a holiday service schedule
- THEMUSEUM Kitchener
- Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory
Closed
- Conestoga Mall in Waterloo, Cambridge Centre, CF Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener
- Libraries across Waterloo region
- The Beer Store and LCBO
- Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery
EASTER SUNDAY, APRIL 17
Open
- Grand River Transit operating normal Sunday schedule
- THEMUSEUM Kitchener
- Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory
Closed
- Conestoga Mall in Waterloo, Cambridge Centre, CF Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener
- Libraries across Waterloo region
- The Beer Store and LCBO
- Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery
EASTER MONDAY, APRIL 18
Open
- Most malls, grocery stores, banks and attractions
- Grand River Transit will run as usual
Closed
- Most federal and city offices and services
- Most libraries across Waterloo region
- There will be no mail delivery
