What's open and closed Easter Monday in Waterloo region?

The first long weekend of spring kick offs on Friday for residents across Waterloo region.

The three-part holiday begins with Good Friday and will be followed by Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

Some family-friendly Easter weekend activities can be found on this list, and more can be can be found here.

Some businesses and services will be closed over the weekend, although most should follow regular hours on Saturday.

Here’s a detailed list:

GOOD FRIDAY, APRIL 15

Open

Grand River Transit will operate a holiday service schedule

THEMUSEUM Kitchener

Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory

Closed

Conestoga Mall in Waterloo, Cambridge Centre, CF Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener

Libraries across Waterloo region

The Beer Store and LCBO

Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery

EASTER SUNDAY, APRIL 17

Open

Grand River Transit operating normal Sunday schedule

THEMUSEUM Kitchener

Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory

Closed

Conestoga Mall in Waterloo, Cambridge Centre, CF Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener

Libraries across Waterloo region

The Beer Store and LCBO

Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery

EASTER MONDAY, APRIL 18

Open

Most malls, grocery stores, banks and attractions

Grand River Transit will run as usual

Closed