A Cambridge family was left wondering for more than 30 hours after one of their own collided with a car while he was riding his skateboard last month.

Nic Villada's family says no one contacted them even though they had filed a missing person report with police. According to his family, Villada was also carrying identification when the crash happened.

They want to know why no one contacted them when he was hurt.

"No one in my family was contacted or whatever, no one at all," says Nic's brother Marco.

Marco had no idea that his younger brother had been airlifted to an intensive care unit in Hamilton where he was suffering from a brain hemorrhage and a torn ligament in his knee.

He got a text from his father on July 4, the day after the incident, asking if he knew where Nic was.

"He told me, 'your brother didn't show up last night, he went to work but after work he didn't come home to sleep, and he hasn't shown up all day,'" Marco says.

Later that night, their father filed a missing person report. Marco took to Facebook to share his brother's disappearance.

"That's when a buddy of ours contacted me and then he had sent me a screenshot of the article," Marco says. "That's when I saw the board and the shoe and I instantly knew it was him."

He says when he confirmed that his brother was at Hamilton General Hospital, staff there seemed surprised that police hadn't contacted the family.

Regional police say that they made several efforts to contact the family and believe the hospital did too.

They say that notifying next of kin "is typically coordinated by officers, hospital staff, or by both, in a timely and sensitive manner."

In a statement, Hamilton General Hospital says, "If the patient is conscious we would ask them and they would let us know who to contact. Otherwise, police would take responsibility as we have no way of knowing who the next of kin are…"

Nic Villada is now conscious but has no memory of the time leading up to the crash, or about two weeks afterward. He's expected to make a full recovery.

"What if my brother had died, or something worse had happened and what if I didn't find that article, or I didn't post anything on Facebook?" Marco now wonders.

Regional police say they would welcome the opportunity to sit down with the family to answer those questions.