

Stephanie Villella, CTV Kitchener





School hallways, offices and gymnasiums could go uncleaned Monday as thousands of education support workers launch their work to rule campaign.

The campaign is aimed at putting pressure on contract negotiations.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) represents 55,000 support staff members.

The union is set to meet with provincial negotiators over the weekend, but if a deal isn't reached, workers will take job action Monday.

If that happens, the work to rule campaign would see the following:

Custodians no longer cleaning hallways, offices or gyms;

Grass cutting, snow shovelling services would stop;

Educational assistants would no long prepare materials for class, stop taking attendance and not start classes until the teacher is present;

Early childhood educators would stop accepting teaching assignments and only prepare class material during work hours;

Librarians would no longer supervise students without a teacher present, including in the yard or during lunchtime; and

Food service workers would only prepare one food option per day, and stop cleaning the dining room and wiping down tables.

CUPE says students will feel the effects of the campaign almost immediately, but says workers will ensure that any job action will not put any students at risk or make the school unsafe.