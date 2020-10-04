KITCHENER -- Pandemic protocols were in place as Cambridge residents headed to the polls Monday to vote for a councillor in Ward 7.

The seat has been vacant for nearly a yer. Former Coun. Frank Monterio died last October. The byelection was originally scheduled for March, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Under the Municipal Elections Act, under 53 of that act, I declared an emergency," Cambridge city Clerk Danielle Manton said.

Residents could vote in person, and several people at the polling station told CTV News they were comfortable with the measures in place. The city also offered curbside voting so people could vote from their vehicles if they weren't comfortable going inside.

"That planning includes providing all electors with a Sharpie to mark their ballot with," Manton said. "Electors have the option to take that Sharpie with them."

There are nine people vying for the seat. Cambridge officials said there are more than 8,000 people living in the ward, and they're hoping to have at least 40 per cent of residents cast a ballot.

The city originally budgeted $80,000 for the byelection. Officials tacked on an additional $135,000 to cover the costs of pandemic safety measures.

"We don't anticipate that we will need that $135,000 total additional budget and we don't know what our total cost will be," Manton said.

Polls close at 8 p.m. Monday. The city said unofficial results will be available on Monday night, and the city clerk will certify those results on Tuesday.

More information on how to vote and who the registered canidates are can be found online.