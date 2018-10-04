

Elizabeth Wettlaufer was convicted in 2017 of the murder of eight patients in long-term care at facilities in Woodstock and London.

She was placed at the Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener with a life sentence.

Earlier this year, James Silcox, the son of Wettlaufer’s first victim, was told that she was being moved to Quebec for medical reasons.

“I started getting curious as to why she was gone for so long for medical purposes, I contacted victim services,” he said.

Silcox said that Corrections Canada told him they could not disclose her exact location.

After going to the media with his concerns, he was told that she was at Institute Phillipe-Pinel in Montreal, a secured psychiatric hospital.

The hospital does not have armed guards or traditional prison bars, and Silcox feared that Wettlaufer may have access to internet, music or sports.

He told CTV that he felt conflicted, acknowledging that she was mentally unwell but also fearing the possibility of her being groomed for an early release.

Wettlaufer was convicted in June 2017 and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.