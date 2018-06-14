

CTV Kitchener





Elizabeth Wettlaufer was hired to work at a long-term care home in Paris despite having been placed on a “do not hire” list by the home’s operator, the inquiry into Wettlaufer’s murders heard Thursday.

Wettlaufer, a former nurse, has admitted to killing eight seniors in her care at nursing homes in Woodstock and London.

She attempted to kill several others, including one who was residing at the Telfer Place home in Paris.

Telfer Place is operated by Revera, a major operator of long-term care homes across Canada.

Revera had previously placed Wettlaufer on a “do not hire” list, but under her maiden name of Elizabeth Parker due to an incident which occurred before she was married.

The inquiry heard that Wettlaufer ended up at Telfer Place through Lifeguard Homecare, a temp agency for nurses.

Lifeguard president Heidi Wilmot-Smith testified that by late 2015 – several months into her tenure at Telfer Place – Wettlaufer was missing shifts and telling the agency that her issues with alcohol had resurfaced.

By April 2016, complaints about Wettlaufer had intensified, with one doctor reporting that they did not feeling confident in Wettlaufer’s ability to “carry out basic nursing duties.” Wettlaufer was told not to return to the home, although Lifeguard placed her at two other homes owned by Revera.

The public inquiry was called by the province to examine the circumstance’s around Wettlaufer’s murders and whether they could have been prevented had Ontario’s long-term care system been designed differently.