Newly released police documents reveal that convicted killer Elizabeth Wettlaufer had injected another person at a long-term care facility.

The former nurse was sentenced to life in prison in 2017 for murdering eight seniors in her care.

She also admitted to harming six others with insulin injections.

The latest revelation outlined in a police document reveals that Wettlaufer told Woodstock police in a jailhouse interview that she injected Florence Beedall, 77, with a small amount of insulin at London’s Meadow Park Care in 2014.

Police investigated and believed she was telling the truth, but due to cremation, there’s no proof that the injection caused Beedall’s death.

Wettlaufer’s crimes happened between 2007 and 2016.

A public inquiry was launched to look into how her crimes went undetected for so long.