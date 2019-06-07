

CTV Kitchener





It’s no secret: the Toronto Raptors craze is in full effect.

That’s why cities around the province have jumped on board to emulate their own Jurassic Parks, which began as a tailgating party outside of Maple Leaf Square in Toronto.

But the Raptors frenzy is good news for local fans. Municipalities around the region have pulled together some last-minute efforts in order for fans to watch the game live without going all the way to Toronto.

Here is a list of local Jurassic Parks for game four – tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m.:

Kitchener:

King Street from College to Ontario streets – the city is bringing in a large inflatable screen to show the game

Bobby O’Briens – the restaurant has had its Jurassic Park open since game one against the Golden State Warriors

Waterloo:

Waterloo Public Square – dubbed “WE THE NORTH Square,” the event is open and free to attend. It will also host giant inflatable screens and food trucks

Cambridge:

Civic Square – rain or shine, fans can cheer on the Raptors at Civic Square for games three to seven. A food truck will be on site

Guelph:

Market Square – The road around city hall will be closed from about 6 p.m. for setup. Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie also asked attendees to bring non-perishable food or cash donations

Brantford:

Harmony Square – the city will host its viewing event beginning at 8:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to leave pets at home. No alcohol, smoking or vaping allowed

Stratford:

Market Square – Market Place between Wellington and Downie will be closed to traffic from 6 p.m. for the viewing parties for the remaining games