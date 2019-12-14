GUELPH -- Residents in Guelph can expect roads and sidewalks to be plowed out following a downpour of slushy snow and dangerous road conditions.

Police say they responded to a dozen crashes over two hours on Saturday.

“Luckily there were no serious injuries,” said Sgt. Chris Probst. “It does take a lot of resources. Some of the crashes involved closing an intersection off and multiple officers were required.”

The slippery roads also sparked the City of Guelph to announce a residential plow out for Sunday.

Road and sidewalk clearings are expected to begin around midnight and continue until all snow is removed.

The city is asking drivers to move vehicles parked on the street before they begin.

The city adds that they go in the order of main roads, secondary roads, and residential roads when it comes to clearing snow.

The 660 kilometres of sidewalks and multi-use paths in Guelph are expected to take three days to clear.

Probst says that keeping a good distance between the next vehicle and wearing a seat belt will help keep drivers safe until the roads are clear.

“Maybe leave four or five seconds between yourself and the vehicle in front,” he said. “Not wearing your seat belt dramatically increase the likeliness of being injured in the most simplest of collisions.”

Guelph residents can track where the snow plows are at guelph.ca/snow.