

CTV Kitchener





The wet weather isn’t just putting a damper on Mother’s Day events.

The Kitchener Panthers have also been forced to cancel their home opener.

The city closed Jack Couch Park Sunday due to the soggy field conditions.

The team says there are several inches of water in the dugouts that haven’t drained away.

They’re also concerned about the possibility of further deterioration if there’s more rain in the forecast.

Sunday’s game with the Guelph Royals will be rescheduled.