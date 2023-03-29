Wet snow and heavy winds in the forecast for Waterloo-Wellington

Vehicles drive through a slushy mix of precipitation in Kitchener on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (Alison Sandstrom/CTV Kitchener) Vehicles drive through a slushy mix of precipitation in Kitchener on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (Alison Sandstrom/CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver