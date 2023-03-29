Wet snow and heavy winds in the forecast for Waterloo-Wellington

Some wet and wintry weather is heading toward Waterloo region and Wellington County Wednesday.

Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory around noon for the area.

They say the heavy wet snow, slippery conditions, and falling temperatures will make for hazardous travels on the roads.

Winds may get as high as 70 km/h for the afternoon.

Drivers are advised to follow taillights ahead and maintain a safe distance.

Similar advisories are in affect for Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce, Oxford-Brant, and Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk.