The Weston Bakery Outlet store in Kitchener will be closing its doors in the next few weeks.

The company says it will continue to bake fresh breads at its facility on Victoria Street but given the availability of its products in the region, it didn’t see any reason to continue to operate the outlet.

A statement released by Weston reads in part, “We regret any inconvenience our decision has caused on the community. Our Kitchener bakery will continue to bake fresh bread and rolls for the local community. As bakers, retail is not our core business. Outlet store products are generally available at many local retailers at equal to or often even lower prices. Given the availability of Weston Foods products in the Kitchener area, we no longer saw a customer benefit to continue to operate the outlet.”

The Weston Bakery Outlet store will close on July 20.