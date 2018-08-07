

CTV Kitchener





The Brant County Health Unit has seen three positive human cases for West Nile Virus so far this summer.

Also, one positive mosquito pool with 11 mosquitos tested positive for WNV in a pool located in West Brant.

“We are continuing to monitor and control local mosquito activity,” says Diana Duncan, Public Health Inspector at the Brant County Health Unit.

“This includes mosquito trapping, as well as applying pesticide treatments to storm sewer catch basins to kill mosquito larvae and reduce the number of mosquitoes,” Duncan adds.

The Health Unit is urging the public to take steps to prevent mosquito bites.

People are encouraged to stay protected while outdoors, by wearing socks, shoes, long pants and long-sleeved shirts when mosquitoes are around.

Applying mosquito repellent and wearing mesh "bug jackets and hats" are also recommended.

West Nile Virus is spread to people through the bite of infected mosquitoes.

The mosquitos get the virus by feeding on infected birds.

The virus does not spread from person to person.

Only one in 150 people infected by the virus will experience symptoms, and only 20% will become seriously ill.