Construction work preparing for a new Highway 7 has taken highway ramps in Kitchener’s north end out of commission.

The on-ramp from Wellington Street to the northbound Conestoga Parkway was scheduled to close Tuesday, as was the off-ramp from the northbound Conestoga Parkway to Wellington.

The ramp from the southbound lanes of the highway to Wellington was expected to close Wednesday.

All three of those closures are scheduled to last until July, although they could end sooner if construction moves faster than anticipated.

The ramp from the eastbound lanes of Wellington to the southbound lanes of the highway has been closed since January and is expected to remain closed until late November.

For this week, drivers will also encounter a series of overnight lane closures on the highway in the stretch split into collector and core lanes. At least one collector lane and one closed lane is expected to remain open in each direction at all times.

This year’s construction work in preparation for Highway 7 includes the building of a new Victoria Street bridge, as well as rehabilitation of the bridges at Wellington and Guelph streets.